Gardaí concerned for well-being of man, 64, missing from Dublin 

Gardaí concerned for well-being of man, 64, missing from Dublin 

Have you seen John Courtney?

Sat, 07 May, 2022 - 22:48

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 64-year-old missing from Dublin.

John Courtney has been missing from the Donnybrook area since April 26, 2022.

Gardaí and John's family are concerned for his well-being.

John is described as being 6 foot in height with a slim build. He has short brown hair and a greying beard.

It is unknown what he was wearing when last seen.

Anyone with information on John's whereabouts are asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

More in this section

2022 NI Assembly election Sinn Féin forges new electoral landscape, but Northern Ireland still faces uncertain future
2022 NI Assembly election Assembly election result ushers in new era: Sinn Féin's Michelle O’Neill
2022 NI Assembly election Alliance secures historic first in traditional DUP heartland and gain seats in Strangford
Missing people
Votes Are Counted In Northern Ireland's Assembly Election

Sinn Féin becomes biggest party at Stormont for first time

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices