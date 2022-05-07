Gardaí concerned for well-being of man, 64, missing from Dublin 

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 64-year-old missing from Dublin.

John Courtney has been missing from the Donnybrook area since April 26, 2022.

Gardaí and John's family are concerned for his well-being.

John is described as being 6 foot in height with a slim build. He has short brown hair and a greying beard.

It is unknown what he was wearing when last seen.

Anyone with information on John's whereabouts are asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.