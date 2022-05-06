Community 'devastated' as teen killed in tractor crash named locally

Tributes have been paid to the 'farming mad' teenager who died following a crash in Offaly on Thursday night after the tractor he was driving left the road and entered a deep drain at Black Castle Bog in Clonmore near Rhode.

He has been named locally as 17-year-old Shane Hickey, a native of Clonmore in Rhode. His body was taken to Tullamore Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Garda forensic collision investigators carried out an examination of the scene, and the local coroner has been notified.

Local councillor Robert McDermott says the community is heartbroken by the news. He said Shane loved farming and also enjoyed Gaelic football and rugby. "We are all devastated in the community. It is very hard to wake up this morning and come to terms with this tragic loss. We are thinking of Shane’s parents and family at this tragic time’’

Shane was a pupil of the local Saint Mary’s College in Edenderry. School children and staff there were receiving support from the HSE.

The school paid tribute to Shane.

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden death of our third-year student, Shane Hickey. We extend our thoughts and prayers to his parents Paula and Richard, and brothers Alex and Evan. May Shane's gentle soul rest in peace."

Bishop Denis Nulty, Bishop of Kildare & Leighlin which covers the Rhode and Edenderry parishes said his "prayers and thoughts were with Shane’s family and the entire school community at this very sad time.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dashcam) is asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.