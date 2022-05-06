Almost 150 motorists arrested for drink and drug driving over May Bank Holiday weekend

Gardaí made 146 arrests for drink and drug driving over the May Bank Holiday weekend, newly-released figures report.

Moreover, 2,298 speeding offences were also reported over the four-day period, while 722 drink and drug driving checkpoints were carried out by Gardaí.

Following an appeal to drivers to look out for motorcyclists over the weekend, the wide-scale garda operation placed a particular emphasis on reducing fatal and serious injury collisions.

This appeal followed a worrying increase in motorcyclist deaths in 2022, with 11 motorcyclist fatalities taking place so far this year– one more than the same time last year and accounting for 20% of total fatalities to date. March 2022 alone saw five motorcyclist fatalities on Irish roads.

Three fatal collisions occurred over the May Bank Holiday weekend, resulting in three deaths and two serious injuries, while 12 serious collisions resulted in a further 20 people being injured.

During this May Bank Holiday period, Gardaí carried out 2978 breath tests and 86 oral fluid tests, resulting in 58 arrests for drug driving and a further 88 arrests for drink driving.

Detections for other road offences during the period included 85 mobile phone offences and 47 seatbelt offences.

Sixty fixed charge notices were issued to unaccompanied learner drivers, with 41 vehicles seized, and seven arrests were made for insurance offences with 96 vehicles seized.

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman, Roads Policing and Community Engagement said: "I want to reiterate our appeal to all road users to continue to take personal responsibility and play their part in keeping our roads safe.

"As can be seen from the high number of detections and arrests over the May Bank Holiday Weekend, An Garda Síochána remains committed to ensuring compliance with road traffic legislation to improve safety on our roads," it was added.

"Sadly, three families lost loved ones to road fatalities over this period. These tragedies have a devastating impact on our families and communities.”

Garda figures for 2021 saw over 3,300 arrests for drug driving, with analysis by the Medical Bureau of Road Safety (MBRS) showing that cannabis and cocaine remain the most detected drugs in drivers on Irish roads.

In 2021, 57 percent of specimens tested for drugs contained cannabis, 31 percent contained cocaine and 14 percent were found to have benzodiazepines.

The number of arrests in 2022, up to 31 March, was 768.