Martin condemns 'sinister' and 'intimidatory' Russian TV report on nuclear attack on Ireland

Martin condemns 'sinister' and 'intimidatory' Russian TV report on nuclear attack on Ireland

The discussion on Russian state television of the impact a Russian nuclear device would have if detonated off the coast of Donegal. Video via Twitter

Tue, 03 May, 2022 - 18:02
Cormac O’Keeffe, Security Correspondent

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has blamed the Russian Federation for “very sinister” and “intimidatory” reports on Russian state TV simulating a devastating nuclear attack on Britain and Ireland.

He said an apology “should be forthcoming” for the reports, which showed Ireland and Britain being completely submerged by an underwater nuclear bomb off the Donegal coast.

Mr Martin said the reports were "very sinister, intimidatory-type tactics by the Russian Federation". 

However, he added he did not think anybody was going to be intimidated by them.

“I think it reflects the mindset that is worrying and not in touch with reality and I think an apology should be forthcoming,” he said.

Asked who should apologise — the TV station or the Russian ambassador to Ireland — Mr Martin replied: “Whoever instigated this.” 

The Russian embassy in Dublin told the Irish Examiner on Monday: “The views and presentations in the TV show are that of the editors. The official position of Russia has always been that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and that it must never be unleashed, as once again was reaffirmed in the Joint Statement of the Leaders of the Five Nuclear-Weapons States on Preventing Nuclear War and Avoiding Arms Races, published on January 3, 2022.”

A Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said: "There can be no justification for threatening use of nuclear weapons.  Ireland continues to urge maximum restraint, de-escalation and the avoidance of any nuclear rhetoric."

Read More

Nuclear war 'must never be unleashed', says Russian embassy despite TV report on impact of attack on Ireland

More in this section

Man, 40s, dies following assault in Kilkenny Man, 40s, dies following assault in Kilkenny
Gardaí appeal for help locating teenage sisters missing from Carlow  Gardaí appeal for help locating teenage sisters missing from Carlow 
Detail of a man shopping in supermarket Shoppers facing a €330 hike in grocery bills 
#UkraineNuclear attack
<p>Conradh na Gaeilge campaigners in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)</p>

Campaigners call on parties to support Irish language legislation

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices