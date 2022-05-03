Martin condemns 'sinister' and 'intimidatory' Russian TV report on nuclear attack on Ireland

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has blamed the Russian Federation for “very sinister” and “intimidatory” reports on Russian state TV simulating a devastating nuclear attack on Britain and Ireland.

He said an apology “should be forthcoming” for the reports, which showed Ireland and Britain being completely submerged by an underwater nuclear bomb off the Donegal coast.

Mr Martin said the reports were "very sinister, intimidatory-type tactics by the Russian Federation".

However, he added he did not think anybody was going to be intimidated by them.

“I think it reflects the mindset that is worrying and not in touch with reality and I think an apology should be forthcoming,” he said.

Asked who should apologise — the TV station or the Russian ambassador to Ireland — Mr Martin replied: “Whoever instigated this.”

The Russian embassy in Dublin told the Irish Examiner on Monday: “The views and presentations in the TV show are that of the editors. The official position of Russia has always been that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and that it must never be unleashed, as once again was reaffirmed in the Joint Statement of the Leaders of the Five Nuclear-Weapons States on Preventing Nuclear War and Avoiding Arms Races, published on January 3, 2022.”

A Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said: "There can be no justification for threatening use of nuclear weapons. Ireland continues to urge maximum restraint, de-escalation and the avoidance of any nuclear rhetoric."