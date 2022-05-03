Nuclear war 'must never be unleashed', says Russian embassy despite TV report on impact of attack on Ireland

Russia believes there can be no winners in a nuclear war and it "must never be unleashed", its embassy in Dublin has insisted - despite State television graphically describing how one of its nuclear torpedoes could wipe out Ireland and Britain.

The report details how a torpedo with an explosive capacity of 100 megatonnes, which explodes 300kms north west of Donegal would create a 500-metre high tidal wave that would plunge the countries "into the depths of the sea".

“Such a barrage also carries extreme doses of radiation," it adds. "Having passed over the British Isles it will turn whatever might be left of them into a radioactive desert, unfit for anything for a long time.”

When the video content was put to the Russian Embassy in Dublin it said the views expressed in the television show were those of its editors.

"The official position of Russia has always been that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and that it must never be unleashed, as once again was reaffirmed in the Joint Statement of the Leaders of the Five Nuclear-Weapons States on Preventing Nuclear War and Avoiding Arms Races, published on January 3, 2022,” it added.

However, Donnacha Ó Beacháin, Professor of Politics at DCU, said there have been several references made on Russian state television about how it would be easy or even desirable to launch nuclear strikes on western countries, including the UK.

“These are sometimes made casually and sometimes forcefully,” he said. “There is an assumption that either western countries would be unable to respond or an acknowledgement that it would be the end for everyone, but as one TV presenter said a few days after the war began: ‘Why do we need a world if Russia is not in it?

“While the statement of TV presenters and panellists does not enjoy the status of an official government statement the fact that they are made on state-controlled television means they are considered within the realm of Kremlin-approved discourse.”

Meanwhile, Energy Minister Eamon Ryan has warned Ireland will be "fully exposed" to price hikes if and when an oil and gas embargo is imposed on Russia.

The EU last night warned member states to prepare for the possibility of a “full disruption” of Russian gas and oil by the Kremlin.

Energy ministers held an emergency meeting in Brussels following Russia’s move to cut gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria last week.

“All member states have to have plans in place for full disruption," EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said after the meeting. "We started planning for this in January, but it requires full solidarity and coordination from all 27 members."

Eamon Ryan said Ireland has no direct exposure to Russian gas and oil, but this country is “fully exposed” to the global price hike that will ensue if and when an oil embargo is implemented.

'Watershed' moment

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Mr Ryan said this week is a ‘watershed’ moment for Europe.

The European Commission is due to propose a sixth sanctions package which will include targeting Russian oil imports. EU member states will debate the plan in a meeting with EU ambassadors on Wednesday.

Mr Ryan said Ireland is pushing for stronger measures but has to recognise different countries have different needs.

Exceptional measures or dispensations may apply for Hungary and Slovakia who say an oil embargo would be too harmful for their economies.

Mr Ryan said it 'remains to be seen" how far sanction proposals will go.

There are calls for extra tariffs to be placed on Russian gas and oil, instead of a full embargo – as this may prompt Russia to cut off gas in retaliation.

Germany – the country likely to suffer significantly given the size of its economy and heavy dependence on Russian fuel - now says it's ready to support a ban but has indicated a phase in period is necessary.

“After two months of work, I can now say that Germany is not against an oil ban on Russia. Of course, it is a heavy load to bear but we are ready to do that. We have to prepare but time is helpful," German minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck told reporters.

Asked if he had a message for Putin he said "Stop the war. And go home."

While it appears the majority of countries will support sanctions of some description, the EU concedes it's impossible to replace all Russian gas with different gas suppliers. Energy ministers also agreed on the need to accelerate the Green Deal, strengthen energy efficiency policies and speed up access to renewable energy “We’re pushing for the development of renewables, that’s the best way to wean off Russian oil and gas, said minister Ryan.

Meanwhile, many energy companies across Europe are due to pay for their Russian gas in mid-May. They face the prospect of a similar fate to that of Bulgaria and Poland. The Commission says it’ll issue further guidance on how to pay for their supply while staying in the parameters of EU sanctions aimed at damaging Russia’s financing of its war against Ukraine.

For now, deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria will come from Greece and Germany.