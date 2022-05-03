Man, 40s, dies following assault in Kilkenny

Tue, 03 May, 2022 - 15:06
Steve Neville

A man in his 40 has died following an assault in Co Kilkenny.

Gardaí said they are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the fatal assault.

A statement revealed that gardaí attended the scene of the incident on Hebron Road, Kilkenny on Tuesday at approximately 12.45pm.

A man, aged in his 40s, was discovered with serious injuries. He was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital where he has since passed away.

The scene is currently preserved to allow for a technical examination to take place. The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified, gardaí added.

A man, aged in his late 20s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Kilkenny Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

Anyone who was on Hebron Road this afternoon between 12.30pm and 1pm, including any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

