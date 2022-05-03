Gardaí appeal for help locating teenage sisters missing from Carlow 

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating two sisters missing from Carlow.
Helen and Melissa McDonnell - aged 15 and 14 - have been missing from Killeshin Road since Sunday morning.
Gardaí have said they are concerned for the safety of the sisters.
Helen, 15, is 5'1" with a slight build. She has brown hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what Helen was wearing when she left home.
Melissa, 14, is also 5'1" and she has a slim build. She has brown hair and green eyes.
It is unknown what Melissa was wearing when she left home.
Anyone with any information on Helen’s and Melissa's whereabouts are asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on (059) 9174300, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any garda station.