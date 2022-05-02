Met Éireann predicts a wet and cloudy first week of May

Cloud covered skies are going to be a familiar sight for the rest of the week with Met Éireann saying the wet and cloudy weather from the bank holiday weekend looks set to continue.

However, the forecaster says temperatures will rise to the mid and late teens as the week progresses.

"It was a fairly cloudy weekend and that was the case across the entire country," Mark Bowe, a meteorologist with Met Éireann said.

"There's actually an area of high pressure just over the Azores, and that's helping to funnel in plenty of warm, moist air over the country, so that's why it's been so cloudy for the past couple of days.

"That's going to continue as we go into next week as well."

A mixed week ahead



Rather cloudy over the coming days with some rain or showers at times☁️🌧️🌦️



There will be some drier & brighter periods too, with the driest weather in the south & east⛅️



Tonight looks to remain cloudy across the country with a few isolated showers expected, particularly in the eastern half of the country.

There will be mist and fog in areas, while temperatures are expected to sit between 8C to 11C until the morning.

Tuesday will be mainly dry, with temperatures soaring to around 17C in parts, however, some showers can be expected in the eastern half of the country, with more rain developing in the west and spreading eastwards.

For the remainder of the week, Met Éireann has the following forecasts.

Tuesday Night: "...Mostly cloudy with rain and drizzle spreading eastwards across the country. Rainfall amounts will be small. A mild night with lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees with light westerly breezes."

Wednesday: "...Morning will be mostly cloudy with scattered light showers, which will mostly die out by noon. The afternoon and evening will be brighter with some sunshine. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with light to moderate northwesterly breezes."

Wednesday Night: "...Mostly cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain developing overnight. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees with some mist and fog patches and light west to southwest breezes."

Thursday: "...Mostly cloudy with some showery rain, but with brighter intervals also. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds. there'll be further outbreaks of rain on Thursday night."

Friday: "Outbreaks of rain will gradually clear eastwards and it will brighten up with sunshine and a few showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 or 19 degrees with light northwest breezes."

Weekend: "It looks like the weekend will be mainly dry with sunny spells, light breezes and temperatures in the high teens and possibly touching 20 degrees at times."