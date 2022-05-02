Met Éireann predicts a wet and cloudy first week of May

Met Éireann predicts a wet and cloudy first week of May

An area of high pressure over the Azores is pushing warm moist air over the country causing cloudy and some wet conditions. Pictures: Larry Cummins

Mon, 02 May, 2022 - 18:00
Greg Murphy

Cloud covered skies are going to be a familiar sight for the rest of the week with Met Éireann saying the wet and cloudy weather from the bank holiday weekend looks set to continue.

However, the forecaster says temperatures will rise to the mid and late teens as the week progresses.

"It was a fairly cloudy weekend and that was the case across the entire country," Mark Bowe, a meteorologist with Met Éireann said. 

"There's actually an area of high pressure just over the Azores, and that's helping to funnel in plenty of warm, moist air over the country, so that's why it's been so cloudy for the past couple of days.

"That's going to continue as we go into next week as well."

Tonight looks to remain cloudy across the country with a few isolated showers expected, particularly in the eastern half of the country.

There will be mist and fog in areas, while temperatures are expected to sit between 8C to 11C until the morning.

Tuesday will be mainly dry, with temperatures soaring to around 17C in parts, however, some showers can be expected in the eastern half of the country, with more rain developing in the west and spreading eastwards.

For the remainder of the week, Met Éireann has the following forecasts.

Tuesday Night: "...Mostly cloudy with rain and drizzle spreading eastwards across the country. Rainfall amounts will be small. A mild night with lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees with light westerly breezes."

Wednesday: "...Morning will be mostly cloudy with scattered light showers, which will mostly die out by noon. The afternoon and evening will be brighter with some sunshine. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with light to moderate northwesterly breezes."

Wednesday Night: "...Mostly cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain developing overnight. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees with some mist and fog patches and light west to southwest breezes."

Thursday: "...Mostly cloudy with some showery rain, but with brighter intervals also. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds. there'll be further outbreaks of rain on Thursday night."

Friday: "Outbreaks of rain will gradually clear eastwards and it will brighten up with sunshine and a few showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 or 19 degrees with light northwest breezes."

Weekend: "It looks like the weekend will be mainly dry with sunny spells, light breezes and temperatures in the high teens and possibly touching 20 degrees at times."

Read More

TV report about potential Russian nuclear attack on Ireland 'a matter for editors'

More in this section

TV report about potential Russian nuclear attack on Ireland 'a matter for editors' TV report about potential Russian nuclear attack on Ireland 'a matter for editors'
HORMONE REPLACEMENT THERAPY Q&A: What are the issues with HRT supply?
Tractor run in aid of Cork GAA stalwart who broke his neck in fall Tractor run in aid of Cork GAA stalwart who broke his neck in fall
A man has died following a road crash in Co Meath (PA)

Man (40s) dies following crash in Co Meath

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices