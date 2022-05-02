Man (40s) dies following crash in Co Meath

A man has died following a road crash in Co Meath (PA)
Mon, 02 May, 2022 - 13:19
Rebecca Black, PA

A man in his 40s has died after his car was involved in a collision with a wall in Co Meath.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which took place in Patrick Street in Trim at around 1:55am on Monday.

The driver of the car was seriously injured in the incident and later died in hospital, a Garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

An Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission has been notified about the incident because the car had reportedly come to the attention of gardaí before the collision.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact Trim Garda Station on 046 948 1540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

