Clare County Council admits pyrite problems in up to 620 homes

Clare County Council has admitted that up to 620 homes in the county may be impacted by pyrite, meaning it could be the worst affected county in the country.

Neighbouring county Limerick has been included in a tender from the Department of Housing for pyrite remediation works, sparking fears that the problem could be far more widespread in Munster than previously thought.

The local authority in Clare has acknowledged that there are up to 620 homes in the county are affected.

However, Martina Cleary, founder of the Pyrite Action Group in Clare, said its research has identified 1,000 homes, 18 affected estates, eight public buildings, and 350 of Clare County Council’s owned stock, which are showing signs that they were built with pyrite or other defective materials.

A council spokesperson said its estimate of between 350 and 620 properties is “based on both known and suspected cases, feedback from the Clare Pyrite Action Group, and the level of occurrence within our own local authority stock”.

A mica and pyrite protest in Dublin on Cotober 8, 2021. Picture: John O'Grady.

Aidan O'Connell, a structural expert with extensive knowledge of pyrite, says it is impossible to know the true figure, as many homeowners with affected houses may hide the fact their homes have pyrite, as it would leave them unable to sell the home.

He said his gut reaction is that there are more than 1,000 buildings affected in Clare, and the truth will “come out in the wash”.

“I’ve come across cases where people [with pyrite-affected homes] have gotten some insurance money, to perform repairs," he said.

"They have given the house a lick of paint, sold it, and disappeared out of the country.

Now the poor people who have bought the house are discovering the problem, but the original vendor has disappeared."

Mr O'Connell has previously said he believes up to 12 counties may be impacted by pyrite and mica issues, and that the total eventual cost of the State's Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme, which only included Mayo and Donegal when it was set up, could reach €5bn.

The State is also facing a bill of of to €3bn to repair up to 100,000 apartments across the State which are impacted by structural and fire safety defects.

Meanwhile, the Housing Agency has put out a €60m contract for pyrite remedial works for up to 800 homes in a number of counties including Limerick, Dublin, Kildare, Meath, Offaly, and Westmeath.

According to tender documents, the works will include the removal of fittings, doors, carpets, and kitchens, repair of damaged walls, and the refitting and redecorating of homes.

The agency wants to start work by the end of September at the latest, to run for an initial two-year period, with the option for two more.