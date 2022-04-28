Journalism powerhouses to celebrate best of student media at awards

Famous faces, media leaders and journalism powerhouses will come together tonight to celebrate Ireland's up-and-coming journalists at the National Student Media Awards.
The ceremony - the first in-person awards since 2019 - will see student journalists honoured for their hard work and dedication over the past 12 months.
This year was another difficult year as the country began to emerge from the pandemic but students around the country continued to produce top-quality content throughout.
Now in its 22nd year, the ceremony will see one student take home theJournalist of the Year award.
One of the most important dates in the student calendar, the awards give entrants the opportunity to showcase their work in journalism, broadcasting, writing, radio and tv production to prominent figures in the media industry.
The's political editor Daniel McConnell, a previous winner, and political correspondent Aoife Moore will be among those presenting at the Aviva Stadium.
Other prominent media figures presenting on the night include Zara King, Gavan Reilly and Miriam Lord.
An impressive line-up of judges had the difficult task of choosing tonight's lucky winners. The panel included Sheila Reilly, Head of Editorial Development at the, award-winning author Anne Griffin, News Editor Deirdre O'Shaughnessy and award-winning director and screenwriter, Robbie Walsh.