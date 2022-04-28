Appeal for greater awareness of motorcyclists on Irish roads ahead of bank holiday weekend

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) are appealing to motorists to look out for motorcyclists at all times, not just over the May bank holiday weekend.

So far in 2022, 11 motorcyclists have been killed on Irish roads, five of these lost their lives in March, a figure which the RSA describes as "worryingly high".

Drivers are being warned to expect more motorcyclists on the roads as we come into the summer and to understand that motorcyclists have less protection in the event of a crash.

The RSA says it is critical that drivers look out especially, at junctions, intersections, when turning onto the main road and when changing lanes.

Stefan Auler, regional manager of driver testing with the RSA said visibility is often a factor in motorcycle crashes involving other vehicles and motorists should always assume a motorcyclist is closer than they appear.

He said: "Because of its narrow profile, a motorcycle can be easily hidden in a car’s blind spots such as the door and roof pillars or masked by objects or backgrounds outside a car like bushes, fences, and bridges.

"Look twice before turning right or left, crossing junctions and when changing lanes.”

He concluded: “Any motorcyclist will tell you of a near-miss encounter or collision they’ve had with a car or van where that driver said the immortal words ‘Sorry, I just didn’t see you’.

"So, drivers, expect to meet motorcyclists on your journey, concentrate on observing the road and don’t get distracted.” Garda Adrian Corcoran of the roads policing unit said motorcyclists bear responsibility for their own safety as well.

"A good motorcycle rider needs to have a healthy respect for the motorcycle they are riding and a socially responsible attitude when using the roads," he said.

"As motorcyclists we should also ensure we are equipped with the correct PPE and ride with dipped headlights on, to increase visibility."

Garda Corcoran added that motorcyclists are overly represented in road death statistics and it is important for them to show restraint when it comes to speed.

"In addition, our detection figures show that half of the top speed detections are motorcyclists, with many travelling in excess of 160km/h."

In 2021, gardaí and the RSA launched the BikeSafe initiative. Following the success of the pilot programme, providing post-test assessments to more than 200 bikers, gardaí plan to offer the BikeSafe initiative on a full-time basis.

Ahead of the May bank holiday weekend, drivers are being reminded to use public transport, taxis or designate a driver if planning to head out socialising.