First president of new South East Technological University appointed  

Prof Veronica Campbell was designated President of South East Technological University (SETU) by the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris.

Thu, 28 Apr, 2022 - 12:33
Maeve Lee

The first President of the new South East Technological University has been appointed ahead of its formal establishment on Sunday.

Professor Veronica Campbell has been appointed first President of South East Technological University (SETU) which has multi-regional campuses in Carlow, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

Professor Campbell has worked in higher education for 25 years. She has held several senior leadership roles at Trinity College, including Dean of Graduate Studies and Bursar and Director of Strategic Innovation.

She becomes the third female president of a Technological University.

SETU will officially celebrate its launch in September in a ceremony to mark the university’s first academic year and the first intake of university students.

Speaking on Thursday, Minister of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris TD said the South East Technological University (SETU) will become a reality in just three days’ time.

"I wish to congratulate Professor Campbell on this appointment. She will lead the TU on this journey,” he said.

“Less than two years ago, we had no female presidents in the higher education sector. Now we have six. The glass ceiling has been well and truly shattered.

Chairperson Designate of the Governing Body of SETU, Prof Patrick Prendergast also welcomed Prof Campbell’s appointment.

“This is a truly exciting time for the south east of Ireland. This Sunday we will have achieved our long-standing ambition to deliver a university for and of the region," he said.

“And today I’m particularly delighted to welcome Prof Veronica Campbell as first President of what I know will be an ambitious and innovative technological university.” 

Earlier this year, Mr Harris confirmed that the new Technological University would be formally established on May 1.

There are already four Technological Universities in the State. TU Dublin, the first such higher education institution of this type, was established in January 2019 followed by the establishment of Munster Technological University (MTU) in 2021; the Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest (TÚS) and the Atlantic Technological University earlier this month.

