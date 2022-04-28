Safety on public transport- What are your thoughts?

Safety on public transport- What are your thoughts?

The Irish Examiner is seeking your views on safety on public transport. Pic: Larry Cummins

Thu, 28 Apr, 2022 - 11:26

Following the story of a young man who spoke about the need to feel safe while using public transport, the Irish Examinerwants to hear your thoughts. 

Brian Crehan was on a bus from Dublin to Kildare just after 11.30pm on a Sunday night when he woke up to a man “thumping” him in the side of the head.

A musician and a student, Mr Crehan said he often uses public transport but following the incident, he no longer feels safe doing so.

A spokesperson for the National Transport Authority (NTA) said the NTA believes tackling antisocial behaviour on public transport is “best done within the existing policing framework".

Do you feel safe while using public transport? Let us know your thoughts.

