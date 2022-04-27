New Garda office for Dublin city centre in bid to tackle anti-social behaviour

A new Garda office will be opened on Dublin’s O’Connell Street to combat anti-social behaviour and increase police visibility in the area, Justice Minister Helen McEntee has told her party.

At a meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party on Wednesday night, Ms McEntee said to increase the city centre presence of Gardaí, 13A O'Connell Street has been handed over to An Garda Síochana.

It is intended to run a number of operations tackling anti-social behaviour and drug dealing will be run from this new office.

TDs were told that Operation Citizen (which focuses on public order) and Operation Spire (which specifically targets anti-social behaviour and drug dealing on O’Connell Street) will be run out of this new premises.

Work is currently ongoing on the premises to install the necessary ICT infrastructure, as well as other refurbishments, it is understood she told TDs and Senators.

As we enter the summer period, An Garda Síochána’s Operation Citizen has been extended to a seven day operation, having focused on the weekend over the Christmas and winter period.

It will focus on public order, assaults and high volume crime in the city centre.

It is also understood that a separate operation, Operation Irene, will also commence on June 1 and run for the summer.

The aim of this operation is to combat under-age alcohol consumption, and the consumption of alcohol in public places and identified hot spots in Dublin city centre, in a targeted operation through the enforcement of legislation regulating the sale, supply and consumption of alcohol and other associated legislation.