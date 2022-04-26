More than 5,000 refugees to be housed in 89 buildings handed over by local authorities

Nearly 90 buildings which could temporarily house more than 5,000 Ukrainian refugees have been handed over to the International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS), as hoteland B&B accommodation available to the Government has become "extremely stretched".

The Department of Housing had asked local authorities to identify buildings such as community centres, disused religious settings, or other large buildings which could be used to temporarily house Ukrainians.

Some 529 suitable buildings have been identified, with 89 of those being handed over to IPAS for use in the coming weeks. A further 51 will be available within three to six months, it is understood.

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien said the 89 would require “some work, but not extensive work” and were spread across the 26 counties, while the other buildings have to be assessed.

The additional beds will be needed due to what sources have said is an "extremely stretched" system of hotel accommodation, despite a slowdown in the number of Ukrainians coming to Ireland in the last fortnight.

In total, 25,383 refugees have arrived in the country, with just 130 coming on Monday. Government sources said that it was unclear why the numbers have slowed down and that it was impossible to say if that trend would continue.

Councils asked to identify buildings for families

Councils have also been asked to identify at least one building which could accommodate multiple families in their areas. The department will make funding for this purpose available from existing housing programme capital resources, with the buildings handed over to IPAS to manage following refurbishment.

Mr O'Brien also confirmed the removal of the local authority acquisition cap, which limits the number of houses a council can purchase.

Mr O'Brien, who brought plans for the medium- and long-term housing of Ukrainians to Cabinet, is also set to remove an exemption which allows landlords claim refunds on empty commercial property if they can show that a fair rent cannot be realised.

This is "a bit of carrot and a bit of stick", sources said, in a bid to have commercial units brought forward for housing refugees.

The moves will also see the Department of Housing establish a ‘clearing house’ to address contractual, operational, and compliance issues associated with active planning permissions.

The example the Government has used is where planning permission has been granted but there are infrastructural blockages — the clearing house will be tasked with recommending solutions so the planning can be activated.

Developers and construction firms will also be granted permission to work extended hours on some sites, but a Government spokesperson said that these will have to be refugee-related and there will be no blanket permission to work later.

Cabinet also agreed that the OPW will take the lead in designing potential supply solutions for volumetric or modular housing which is generally fabricated in a factory environment and delivered to site, with reduced assembly and installation required. A pilot scheme is being sought, a spokesperson said.

Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin said the accommodation being used must be temporary and the mistakes of direct provision be avoided.