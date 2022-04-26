Wind energy advice from visiting New Jersey governor

The governor of New Jersey has offered insights to Cork business and academic leaders on how it has become pivotal in the US offshore wind revolution.

Phil Murphy, a former ambassador to Germany under President Barack Obama, put climate change and renewable energy high on his agenda when first elected to the governor's mansion in the northeastern state in 2017.

The former chair of the influential Democratic Governors Association is in Cork to promote business and cultural links between the Garden State and Cork.

Although coming under criticism in recent months for the perception that his climate change agenda has stalled, Mr Murphy has been lauded overall during his two terms as governor by environmental experts for emission reduction targets, as well as paving the way for huge wind energy production off the Jersey Shore.

Speaking at a renewable energy event at University College Cork (UCC) on Tuesday, Mr Murphy said his administration was "aggressive" in teeing up wind energy production offshore.

The event, hosted by Mr Murphy and Danish renewable energy firm Ørsted, heard from a range of experts on Ireland's need to accelerate its energy production.

Mr Murphy said:

There is no other renewable energy resource that provides us with electric generation or the economic growth potential of offshore wind.

"To aid our efforts, we are constructing an offshore-wind component manufacturing facility and also building the New Jersey Wind Port, which will make us the logistics hub for the offshore wind industry along the entirety of the eastern US."

Cork is seen by energy experts and political leaders as pivotal if offshore wind is to take off in Ireland, but the national progress so far has been criticised as far too slow.

Vice president of Ørsted Europe Onshore, Kieran White, said: "The Government has set a target for 80% of electricity to be generated from renewable sources by 2030. For these targets to be met, we need significant investment in new infrastructure, more dedicated resources and targeted reforms to our planning and regulatory frameworks."

The visit by Mr Murphy and first lady Tammy Snyder Murphy, also saw economic and trade links being explored.

"New Jersey’s innovation economy is thriving and ripe for investment, and I am excited to make the case that our state is the best place for economic growth," Mr Murphy said.