Covid death toll in Ireland passes 7,000

Mon, 25 Apr, 2022 - 17:05
Steve Neville

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland has surpassed 7,000 people.

It comes as the Department of Health has confirmed that there were more than 6,800 new cases of Covid recorded over the weekend.

According to the Government's Covid data hub, there have been 7,016 total deaths related to the virus up to Monday, April 25.

This includes probable and possible deaths. The figure was at 6,996 on Friday, April 22.

In a statement, the Department confirmed that Saturday saw the highest number of PCR-confirmed cases in the last three days.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) was today notified of 1,058 PCR-confirmed cases, while on Sunday 24 April, 1,188 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

Some 1,547 PCR-confirmed cases were notified on Saturday with 1,327 people registering a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

On Sunday, the HPSC was notified of 705 PCR-confirmed cases with 1,016 people registering a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

The Department added that there are 535 patients in hospital with the virus, of whom 43 are in intensive care.

In total, the country has seen more than 1.5 million cases confirmed via a PCR test.

Nolan ‘did not communicate Covid-19 models as well as necessary’ to ministers

