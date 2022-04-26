Young people call for voting age to be reduced to 16

Young people want the voting age to be lowered to 16 to have their voice included in the political system, according to a new report.

The Children’s Rights Alliance will today publish ‘Voice, Rights, Action’, research by Gabriela Martinez Sainz and Jessica Daminelli from the School of Education at University College Dublin (UCD) and co-researchers Alex, 12; Cameron, 15; Emma, 17; Erin, 13; Matthew, 16, and Orna, 16.

Setting out to better understand children’s knowledge of their own rights, the report recommends that schools should provide mandatory and comprehensive education on children’s rights.

With this year marking 10 years since the Children’s Referendum in Ireland, the research published today acts as a timely reminder of what we committed to as a State, according to Tanya Ward, chief executive of the Children’s Rights Alliance.

It is clear from the youth researchers that children and young people have an "intimate understanding of how their rights can be violated and they have a clear desire for social justice and equality for one another."

The report will recommend children be provided with information on their rights, on how to better protect themselves, and how to exercise their rights in different systems.

Specific rights identified

The Youth Panel identified specific rights particularly important for them as children, including the right to education, health, participation in decision-making, and their right to access services and supports for disabilities.

The research also calls for special protections to be put in place for vulnerable groups of children, including adequate spaces such as gender-neutral toilets and changing rooms, school facilities, and infrastructure accessible for children with disabilities, along with policies for participation and school accountability.

The report provides a "fresh perspective" on what educators and policymakers must do to make sure young people are given opportunities to have their voices heard on what they feel is most important in their lives, Ms Ward said.

Ireland has made great strides to create a society where children and young people have a voice, she added.

"However, rights on paper are not enough and what is clear from this report, young people are ready to help shape the future they want to see for themselves and their peers."