Referral to Garda Ombudsman after man's body discovered in Dublin 

Referral to Garda Ombudsman after man's body discovered in Dublin 

Craig Gifford Picture: An Garda Síochána

Sat, 23 Apr, 2022 - 19:22

A missing man's body was discovered in Dublin this afternoon and the matter has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) because he had earlier had an interaction with gardaí.

After a body was found in the River Road area of Ashtown today, gardaí stood down the missing person appeal for Craig Gifford (21).

A garda spokesperson said a post-mortem will take place tomorrow and the results of that will determine the future course of the investigation.

Mr Gifford had last been seen on Wednesday afternoon at approximately 2.30pm when he left his home in Finglas.

"As the deceased had an interaction with An Garda Síochána shortly before his disappearance this matter has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) under Section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005," the spokesperson added.

More in this section

Gardaí complete probe into Varadkar GP contract leak and send file to DPP Gardaí complete probe into Varadkar GP contract leak and send file to DPP
Six hospitalised following house fire with two in serious condition Six hospitalised following house fire with two in serious condition
Neglected lonely child 321 reports of child sexual abuse reported to Tusla in one month
<p>Protesters stood outside the Russian embassy for a second time highlighting the stories of rape coming out of Ukraine as the Russian invasion continues into a third month.</p>

Protest outside Russian embassy over rape allegations in Ukraine

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices