Referral to Garda Ombudsman after man's body discovered in Dublin 

A missing man's body was discovered in Dublin this afternoon and the matter has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) because he had earlier had an interaction with gardaí.
After a body was found in the River Road area of Ashtown today, gardaí stood down the missing person appeal for Craig Gifford (21).
A garda spokesperson said a post-mortem will take place tomorrow and the results of that will determine the future course of the investigation.
Mr Gifford had last been seen on Wednesday afternoon at approximately 2.30pm when he left his home in Finglas.
"As the deceased had an interaction with An Garda Síochána shortly before his disappearance this matter has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) under Section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005," the spokesperson added.