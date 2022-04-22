Co Galway community ‘stunned into silence’ by tragic death of young camogie star

Co Galway community ‘stunned into silence’ by tragic death of young camogie star

Mourners outside the Church of The Sacred Heart, Ryehill, Monivea in Co Galway ahead of a funeral for young camogie star Kate Moran (Dominic McGrath/PA)

Fri, 22 Apr, 2022 - 14:29
Rebecca Black and Dominic McGrath, PA

An entire community has been stunned into silence by the tragic death of a young GAA star in Co Galway, her funeral has been told.

Kate Moran, 20, from the village of Monivea, was fatally injured playing for Athenry Camogie Club in a senior league game in Ardrahan on Monday.

A rising star of the sport who won two All-Ireland medals for Galway at under-16 level, she died in hospital on Tuesday.

GAA players from Monivea and Athenry lined the route outside the Church of The Sacred Heart, Ryehill, Monivea, on Friday, with many gathered for over an hour before the funeral began.

Kate Moran playing for Galway. Picture: Inpho 
Kate Moran playing for Galway. Picture: Inpho 

Galway and Athenry GAA flags flickered outside the church as dozens listened to the service.

Parish priest Ronnie Boyle said the community “has been stunned into silence by this inconceivable, terrible, unfortunate accident”.

He said the best way to celebrate Ms Moran’s life is with words and action “because that’s what Kate was”.

He described her as a “beautiful young woman, blessed with so much talent and ability in this life”.

“Talent as a camogie player, what a bright future she had,” he told mourners.

“An intelligent and ambitious student, a caring daughter, friend and teammate.

The more we think about all her qualities, the more we are confounded by the nature of her death.

He described her life as “filled by such promise” and said she had a beautiful, deeply loving family.

On Wednesday evening, crowds turned out at Kenny Park in Athenry for a vigil for Ms Moran.

