Over 65s urged to get second Covid booster dose 

People aged over 65 and those who are immunocompromised have been urged to present for their second Covid-19 booster which is being rolled out on Friday.

Damien McCallion, the HSE's national director of vaccinations, said there are about 750,000 people in those two cohorts with 50,000 of those in the immunocompromised category.

He indicated there must be a four-month gap since a person has had their last booster jab. Mr McCallion said if people had contracted the virus recently there must also be a four-month gap before they receive their next booster jab.

"You must have a four-month gap minimum since your last vaccination in terms of your last booster. And also if you have been Covid positive you have to have a four-month gap," Mr McCallion told Newstalk.

"We will be able to check people in terms of their four months if they are uncertain but people have to make sure there is that four-month gap there [in terms of having had the virus]. So that is the two groups that are eligible and the time period which is important for people to know."

'Critical role' of GPs

Mr McCallion said GPs will come on stream gradually over the next couple of weeks.

"GPs will need to go through their patient lists and identify who is eligible. They will have their vaccine ordered and they will be commencing. People don't need to contact their GP.

"Particularly for elderly people, GPs have played a critical role in that and have been invaluable to the programme. "

The vaccination centres will commence jabs from Friday. Eligible members of the public can book their appointments through HSE.ie and vaccination centres are open on certain days in certain parts of the country. Pharmacies will come on stream from May with a list available on HSE.ie.