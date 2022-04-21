Man, 39, dies after alleged assault in Sligo

Man, 39, dies after alleged assault in Sligo

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone who was in the area on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 6.15pm. File Picture

Thu, 21 Apr, 2022 - 22:06
Sorcha Crowley

A man who died after he was allegedly seriously assaulted in Sligo town on Tuesday has been named locally as 39-year-old Russell Forde.

Mr Forde was reported to have suffered head injuries shortly after 6pm on Tuesday evening on Rockwood Parade along the Garavogue river in the centre of the town. 

Mr Forde hails from the Cranmore area of Sligo town.

The deceased was originally treated by the Emergency Services at the scene before being taken to Sligo University Hospital and later transferred to Beaumont hospital in Dublin. He remained in a critical condition until his death earlier this morning.

Dr Heidi Okkers will conduct a post-mortem examination on in Dublin tomorrow. 

A Garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that the results of that will determine the course of their investigation.

The area is extensively covered by CCTV cameras and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone who was in the area on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 6.15pm.

