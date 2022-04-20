Cautious welcome for Kerry Camhs compensation scheme

Families affected by the South Kerry mental health services crisis have welcomed the announcement of a new compensation scheme, but called for clarity on the details before they sign up.

A mediation process will offer financial compensation to the families of the 240 children affected by over-prescribing at Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs).

A spokeswoman for the Kerry Camhs Support Group, representing up to 80 families, said that questions remain, however.

There is still a lot of processing, but our initial response is we welcome anything that is non-adversarial because frankly, we are pretty exhausted,” she said.

The report found 46 children suffered significant harm and 227 were at risk of significant harm under one junior psychiatrist, while 13 were exposed to risk of harm under other doctors.

She said this division is upsetting for parents.

“In our group, only a small percentage of them are part of the 46, but every one of the children has suffered one or more of the side-effects which are in the list," she said.

"They want reassurances that children will be assessed independently of these labels.

My son is not one of the 46, but he was sedated for nearly three years. Other families in the group said their child has gained weight, had suicidal thoughts, or started producing breast milk.”

“How will they compensate him for that time — two years and three months?”

They are also concerned at the limited access to emergency care that exists at the moment. One of two external psychiatrists assigned to help travels from Galway on weekends only.

Her son is “like a different child” since this doctor took over his medication, she said, but he has no other supports.

In theory, the Camhs service includes occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, dieticians, and psychology.

“I availed of counselling for myself, but in terms of actual services for my child, there has been nothing," said the spokeswoman. "We get the basic appointment only. It’s really frustrating.”

The group is very worried at failures to recruit staff, and is concerned that getting compensation will leave them chasing private care rather than getting State services.

A solicitor representing some families welcomed the mediation process, while saying that the details of how it will be worked out are crucial.

I think the Government have acted in good faith, but I think the HSE has a lot to answer for, and I think there has to be some restorative justice by way of personal face-to-face apologies,” said Padraig O’Connell.

Minister of State for Mental Health Mary Butler said on Monday that it had always been her preference for a full and expanded audit and that this has now been agreed between the HSE and the Department of Health “after several meetings and correspondence exchanged, as was my request from the start”.