'Life is stalled' for young teachers due to housing crisis, says TUI delegate

'Life is stalled' for young teachers due to housing crisis, says TUI delegate

Laura O'Sullivan, a history and geography teacher at Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí, described the rise in the price of housing materials as 'just insane'.

Wed, 20 Apr, 2022 - 20:30
Eoghan Dalton

Teachers have urged a national protest on the housing crisis, declaring that they and their students are “locked out of the market” across the country.

Pay increases to teachers have been "effectively wiped out" by rising housing costs, the TUI said, as members voted on Wednesday to campaign for a referendum providing for the right to housing, along with rent controls, affordable student accommodation, and a State-led building programme for social, affordable, and energy-efficient housing.

Laura O'Sullivan said that she and colleagues at Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí in Co Cork have seen "life get stalled" as a result of the housing crisis.

Now in her late 30s, she has opted to build a house in Bantry, but has struggled as obstacles are increasingly in store even after getting approval for a mortgage, she said.

The prices for materials have increased so much that I could start a house, but might not be able to finish it," she said. 

"The costs are just increasing all the time. I'm waiting now to see if they come down to a reasonable level."

She said others in a similar position have found that some materials needed for their home were rising by 33%. 

"That's just insane," she said.

Her school has a younger age profile among its staff, with some commuting up to 100km to Bantry, while working part-time hours. 

"They're looking to progress in their lives, but they can't," she said. "They can't get a mortgage because they don't have permanency, so they're locked out too."

Michelle O'Shea and Laura O'Sullivan of the Cork County branch at the TUI Delegate Conference in Wexford. Picture: Tommy Clancy
Michelle O'Shea and Laura O'Sullivan of the Cork County branch at the TUI Delegate Conference in Wexford. Picture: Tommy Clancy

O'Sullivan, who is the school's TUI delegate, said the housing crisis has been having a damaging effect on students too.

"You find that extra supports are needed for some students by schools and it's due to housing eating [into the family's pay], so some students don't turn up with books," she said. "They can't be afforded."

Donal McElligott, TUI area representative for Cork, told the Irish Examiner that the age profile for teachers in the city is older, but many have found the housing crisis affecting them in a different way.

He said many, including himself, have adult children at home who cannot afford to rent. As a result, "money that has been saved goes more and more in their pocket to help them" as they try to find somewhere to live on their own.

The prices in the market have just skyrocketed — it's causing enormous pressure," he said.

Ms O'Sullivan said it has been frustrating that options are reduced in West Cork whether due to Air BnB, restrictions around standalone housing or, further afield, the actions of investment funds that have snapped up new homes.

"It seems the Government are able to talk a lot about it, but there's been very little action," she said.

Read More

Teachers threaten action as they vote to oppose 'regressive' Leaving Cert reforms

More in this section

Russian invasion of Ukraine Russians should 'rethink' plans for Victory Day rally in Dublin
Teachers vote against prospect of grading their own students Teachers vote against prospect of grading their own students
Funeral of David Byrne MTK Global to cease operations in wake of sanctions against Daniel Kinahan
Educationteachers#HousingPerson: Laura O'SullivanPerson: Donal McElligottOrganisation: ASTIOrganisation: TUI
<p>A Garda patrols outside the gates of millionaire Sean Quinn as his home is searched on Wednesday morning. Photo: Lorraine Teevan</p>

Home of former billionaire businessman Sean Quinn searched by gardaí

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices