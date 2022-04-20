Teachers threaten industrial action as they vote to oppose 'regressive' Leaving Cert reforms

Teachers have voted to oppose Leaving Cert reforms and are threatening to pursue industrial action.

Members of the Teachers' Union of Ireland gathered in Wexford were in unanimous agreement that the "integrity" of how exams are assessed needs to be protected, and that teachers should not be correcting their students' coursework.

Liz Farrell, TUI Vice President, told congress that teachers must remain "advocates for our students, not arbiters" and that the changes proposed are "regressive" and "indicative of the disdain" that the profession is held in by the government.

Teachers at congress called for the assessment system for exams to be protected and that the "already very demanding workload of teachers" will not be increased because of any changes that may be implemented arising from Senior Cycle reforms.

They agreed that the TUI will not agree to the implementation of the proposed reforms unless the assurances sought by the union are secured. Resources to underpin these assurances also must be guaranteed, the motion said.

It added that in the absence of such assurances and resources, the TUI will resist their implementation "by all available means", including a ballot for a "sustained campaign of industrial action" by teachers.

Galway city teacher, Jean Beswick, cited experiences she witnessed during her time teaching in England where a similar system was implemented, causing "overwhelming" work on teachers and issues for students with little support at home.

She said the problems became evident and saw a "complete reversal" in 2013, and called on teachers not to "bend to external pressures" and allow the reforms to be imposed.