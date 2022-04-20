Teachers vote against prospect of grading their own students

Teachers vote against prospect of grading their own students

Education Minister Norma Foley listens to INTO general secretary John Boyle speaking to her and delegates at the union's annual Congress in Killarney. Picture: Moya Nolan

Wed, 20 Apr, 2022 - 19:09
Jess Casey and Eoghan Dalton

Teachers have said a resounding ‘no’ to teacher-based assessments, backing significant motions opposing plans that will see them grading their own students.

The country’s two post-primary teachers’ unions passed motions on Wednesday opposing Education Minister Norma Foley’s Leaving Cert reforms, which see teachers providing 40% of students' final grades.

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) and the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) both strongly oppose the reforms, which will need significant buy-in from teachers, arguing that unions have not been properly consulted. 

Teachers attending the annual conferences argued that teachers assessing their own students is a “red-line” issue for many union members, the reforms are “regressive” and will add to grade inflation and to students’ stress levels.

As Ms Foley attended the TUI conference, delegates held up placards that read 'No to teacher-based assessments'. 

Teachers protest at the TU conference. Picture: Tommy Clancy.
Teachers protest at the TU conference. Picture: Tommy Clancy.

Niall Duddy of the ASTI told the floor that he feared the 40% included in the plans would be the “thin end of the wedge” when it comes to teachers grading their own students.

On Wednesday, the TUI secured a mandate for the union to resist the implementation of Leaving Cert reforms “by all available means”, including a ballot for a "sustained campaign of industrial action" by teachers.

TUI vice president Liz Farrell and General Secretary Michael Gillespie at TUI's annual Congress. Picture: Tommy Clancy
TUI vice president Liz Farrell and General Secretary Michael Gillespie at TUI's annual Congress. Picture: Tommy Clancy

TUI vice president Liz Farrell told Congress that the changes proposed are "regressive" and that the decision by the minister to press ahead without teachers' support was "indicative of the disdain" that the profession is held in by the Government.

The ASTI also passed a number of motions opposing the reforms, including a motion that sees the union “refuse to engage” in any discussion on the Leaving Cert until a full “open and transparent” study of the reformed Junior Cycle takes place.

Addressing the TUI conference, Ms Foley said the proposed reforms would reduce student stress levels and give them more confidence in their work. 

"I know too, as a teacher, that you will all be very conscious of the need to protect the relationships at school level that you have with your students," she said.

There will be safeguards and a balance to be struck in how both the teacher and the student are protected in a teacher assessment model. 

"I fully recognise that schools and teachers must be resourced to have the facilities, supports, and time to make this work." 

Read More

Teachers seek right to disconnect as out-of-hours contact becomes 'constant'

More in this section

Funeral of David Byrne MTK Global to cease operations in wake of sanctions against Daniel Kinahan
3,348 new Covid cases confirmed in Ireland 3,348 new Covid cases confirmed in Ireland
File photo THIS YEARÕS POSTPONED Leaving Certificate examinations get underway later today, with just 2,569 students set to sit Teachers threaten action as they vote to oppose 'regressive' Leaving Cert reforms
EducationLeaving CertLeaving CertificatePerson: Norma FoleyPerson: Niall Duddy
<p>A Garda patrols outside the gates of millionaire Sean Quinn as his home is searched on Wednesday morning. Photo: Lorraine Teevan</p>

Home of former billionaire businessman Sean Quinn searched by gardaí

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices