LGBTQ and atheist teachers live in fear of being themselves in Catholic schools, delegates at the INTO Congress heard on Wednesday.

Almost 90% of Irish schools remain under Catholic patronage. Delegates said this still creates issues for teachers whose beliefs and sexuality do not align with Catholic values.

Teacher Conor Bredin spoke of how he lived in fear that the principal of the Catholic school he used to work in would “find out who he really was” — a gay man.

He told Congress he was “proven right” in his fear, when casual teaching work dried up after opening up about his sexuality.

Mr Bredin implored delegates at the conference not only to vote in favour of a motion to promote diversity and inclusion in schools, but to help reverse the “learned behaviour” of homophobia and transphobia in schools, by telling their pupils it is wrong.

“I am now an out and proud gay teacher and for staff, parents and most importantly, children in my school, I strive every day to be the LGBT+ teacher and role model I wish I had as I grew up,” he said.

Atheist in a Catholic school

Jason Kelly, a teacher from Tallaght and an atheist in a Catholic school, said before he secured a permanent position, he would be “silently bricking it” when asked if he believed in God, as he felt an answer that didn’t uphold Catholic values could cost him his job.

“Do you have a girlfriend? When is the christening? Did you forget to take Holy Communion after your class went up? Teacher, are you married? I didn't see you at Mass on Sunday, teacher? These are largely innocent questions that are still verbal landmines for LGBT+ and atheist teachers,” he said.

"And LGBT+ or atheist teachers have no choice but to lie or change the subject.

"Teachers shouldn't have to lie about who they are or what they believe, just to progress in our profession… Teaching is still a sea of Catholic white women, and as lovely a sea as that might be, a bit of diversity wouldn’t go astray.”

INTO president Joe McKeown commented that homophobia “can never be allowed to hide behind a religious or cultural cloak”.

“In terms of this issue, I don’t care who currently owns the schools, the minister for education needs to make it clear, if you’re homophobic, you’re not allowed to run a school,” he said.

A motion was overwhelmingly passed by INTO delegates to promote values of diversity, inclusion, and equality. Delegates also called on the INTO to set up a taskforce to actively promote diversity and inclusion in Irish classrooms.