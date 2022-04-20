Teachers see 'two fundamental problems' with assessing own students for Leaving Cert

Teachers assessing their own students for the Leaving Cert is “simply a bad idea”, the general secretary of the larger of the country’s two second-level teachers’ union has told delegates at its annual conference.

Kieran Christie told delegates at the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) gathered in Cork for the second day of the union’s annual congress it will not be “sidelined” in discussions on Leaving Cert reforms.

His speech comes ahead of two key motions to be debated by ASTI delegates this afternoon, which, if passed, could see the union refuse to engage in any discussions on Leaving Cert reform until previous Junior Cycle reforms are reviewed.

A second motion, if passed, would also see the union insist that the assessment and grading of the Leaving Cert remain the “sole remit” of the State Examinations Commission (SEC). Participation from teachers will be essential for Leaving Cert reforms plans published recently by Norma Foley, the Minister for Education.

The proposals see teachers grading their own students through assessments worth 40% of students’ final grades. In his address to delegates, Mr Christie said he sees “two fundamental problems” with the proposals.

“Minister Foley has stated that the changes she is bringing forward aim to reduce stress on students.

“It has been a popular commentary for many years that the big problem with the Leaving Certificate is not so much the examinations per se but the fact that they are tethered to progression to third-level and it is that the drives the stress.”

“How precisely, adding to the number of examinations and spreading them out across a two-year period will lessen the stress, has not been explained by Minister Foley.”

Every homework assignment will now become “high stakes”, as teachers found during accredited grades, as students will “erroneously but nervously believe that each and every one will have an impact on their final grade. Stress levels will fly sky high in that context.”

In truth, teachers assessing their students for State Certification is simply a bad idea.

Reforms were introduced by Ms Foley “without consultation or negotiation” of any kind with teachers’ union, he added. “She enveloped it all in nice soft language peppered with notions of inclusion, valued stakeholders, consultation and what have you.”

“If this is the manner in which she intends to proceed with her proposals she will find that we in the ASTI can be a strong adversary. ASTI members cannot and will not be taken for granted.”

The union has “consistently argued” that a full and comprehensive analysis of the Junior Cycle needed to be fully completed and taken into account before any proposals would emerge to build upon it in the form of a new Senior Cycle.

“I fear that the equivalent of an educational pyrite fiasco could be under construction.” The views of ASTI members will be sought to inform the union’s position, he said.

“Those views will be brought to every forum at every stage of the process. We will not be cheerleaders for anyone and we will not be sidelined.”