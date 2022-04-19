Union calls for one-year 'no frills' course to train new teachers and fill staff gaps

Delegates at the ASTI 100th Annual Convention at the Clayton Silver Springs Hotel, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Tue, 19 Apr, 2022 - 17:00
Jess Casey Education Correspondent

The largest of the country’s second-level teachers union is to campaign for the introduction of a one-year “no frills” course to train post-primary teachers quickly to address current shortages.

A motion carried with overwhelming support at the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) annual congress will see the union campaign as a matter of urgency to have a one-year course made available to graduates.

The current two-year Professional Masters of Education (PME) is very good but “takes too long and costs too much”, delegates heard. It is “glaringly obvious” that many graduates with degrees do not want to do a PME. The motion was proposed by the Clare branch of the ASTI and put to the floor by Mairead Bergin of the ASTI central executive committee.

"There are two main issues around the day PME and any 22-year-old graduates would be able to see what they are; it takes too long and costs too much." 

Norma Foley, the Minister for Education, is looking at introducing two new Leaving Cert subjects, she added. 

"How are the teachers to be conjured up for these? Most qualified graduates will again have to do a two-year PME. So in my view, a one-year course could go a long way towards solving the problem of teachers shortages. 

"By all means, keep the [two-year] PME for people that want to do the academic stuff. But there should be a one-year course for those who just want to become teachers quickly."

Seconding the motion, Jacinta McGarry of the Clare branch said: “The six-year route to qualifying as a second-level teacher for many is a long and expensive road.

“The PME was introduced in 2014 to improve teaching standards in schools following the Finnish model, but unlike Finland, fees will be paid by the students rather than the State.” 

 “Of course, this led to a sharp drop in applications. So, we need to ask ourselves do we really need a two-year PME to qualify as a teacher? The answer we feel is no.” 

Irish, maths, French, home economics, Spanish, and physics are subjects with the most severe recruitment and retention difficulties, she added. 

“Many schools are depending on retired teachers to fill vacancies. One I know ended up effectively subbing for herself, which wasn't part of the retirement plan,” she said. 

Tefel courses train students to become teachers, with "no-frills", within three months. 

"How much more could be done in one full college year?"

