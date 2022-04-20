'While I do not bear physical scars, I do bear psychological scars': Teachers demand a review of assault leave 

Second-level teachers are to demand a review of assault leave to ensure teachers who are psychologically scarred by online, homophobic, or sexist abuse from their students are protected under law.

A motion passed unanimously on Wednesday morning at the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) annual congress will see the union press the Department of Education for a change to the current health and safety legislation for assaulted teachers.

The motion was brought to the floor by Daniel Howard of the ASTI Dublin North-West branch.

As an openly gay teacher, Mr Howard told delegates he knows what it feels like to endure abuse and assault, particularly homophobic abuse.

“While I do not bear physical scars, I do bear psychological scars.”

Many teachers attending congress will know others who are victims of assault, or will be a victim themself, Mr Howard said.

“I wonder how many of you reported it.”

Many younger teachers are afraid to report any abuse they face in case it affects their employment. This is an all-too-common situation.”

The likelihood of being assaulted as a teacher increases exponentially if you are female, or a member of a minority group, Mr Howard added.

Sexist Campaign

One young teacher he spoke to was the victim of a targeted sexist campaign online by her students. However, the response from school management was “lukewarm” and there was a “complete unwillingness” to do anything about it.

The Department of Education’s current assault leave for teachers only recognizes physical assaults and will only be granted if a victim can demonstrate "scars, cuts, bruises or broken bones."

Consequently, many teachers suffering from the psychological trauma of having being assaulted in a non-physical way are using their sick leave, which is “abhorrent”, Mr Howard added.

An EU directive will require member states to recognize psychosocial harm but it won’t be enacted for another two years. “Will we be dragged kicking and screaming to recognize such forms of assault, or will be taken upon our own initiative to implement it?”

Under Coco’s Law, which was enacted last February, anyone over the age of 13 can be held responsible for online harassment.

“Online abuse needs to be immediately tackled in schools as it is all too pervasive, particularly in light of the fact that we're using more ICT in schools.”

“We all have the legal right to work in a safe environment free from assault, discrimination and harassment.”