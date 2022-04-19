Families impacted by South Kerry Camhs scandal to be compensated

Children and their families who suffered as a result of the over-prescribing scandal in South Kerry mental health services (Camhs) are to receive details of a compensation scheme this week, junior Minister Mary Butler said.

The move comes after the Maskey report found clear evidence that 46 children had suffered significant harm and 227 were exposed to the risk of significant harm due to the over-prescribing of medication by a junior child psychiatrist.

The compensation scheme was approved on April 13, the Department of Health said, and the HSE in Cork/Kerry has now written to families with details.

The Maskey report was described by Ms Butler as “a shocking and disturbing revelation”.

“This scheme is designed to minimise the stress involved in securing compensation,” she said.

The HSE accepted all the findings in the report, apologised fully and is wholly committed to the implementation of all 35 of its recommendations as well as the additional actions I requested, such as the audit of prescribing practices.

People identified through the Maskey Report as having suffered some level of harm will be eligible to apply via the HSE through their appointed solicitor. It will be operated by the State Claims Agency.

HSE/Cork Kerry Community Healthcare welcomed the announcement.

“This compensation scheme will give some assistance to the families and young people affected who did not receive the standard of care they deserved,” a spokeswoman said.

A clinical support liaison team is in place with ongoing support available.

“The HSE would like to take this opportunity once again to apologise sincerely to the young people affected and their families for deficits in care they have received,” she said.

• An information line continues seven days a week from 9am to 5pm: 1800 742800.