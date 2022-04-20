Almost 60% of children have missed at least a week of school since September due to Covid-19

Almost 60% of children have missed at least a week of school since last September as a result of Covid-19, according to new research by the Children's Ombudsman.

The survey also found that almost 80% of the children polled said the pandemic had some impact on their education, with 60% saying the public health emergency had had a huge impact on extracurricular activities.

'No Filter – A survey of children’s experience of the Covid-19 pandemic', was carried out by the Ombudsman for Children’s Office (OCO) in conjunction with Amárach Research.

The online survey was open to children between the ages of nine-17 years, with a small number of students aged 18 and over who are still in school also completing it. A total of 1,389 children from 23 schools took part in the survey, which was conducted last February.

The Ombudsman for Children, Dr Niall Muldoon, said:

The survey is an opportunity to hear directly from children about their experiences of the Covid-19 pandemic and how they think their lives have been impacted."

The findings show a level of resilience among young people, but also an acknowledgement the pandemic had deeply impacted on their lives, including in terms of missed milestones and curtailed experiences.

While 48% of school children said the pandemic had changed their lives "a lot", this rose to more than 50% in older children. Children said they spent more time with their families, but also spent more time looking at screens, and while they had walked more, they had run less.

Just 14% said they hadn't missed any school, compared to the 29% who said they had missed a week or a fortnight, and more than a quarter of young people had missed at least two weeks. In total, 57% of respondents had missed at least a week of school since last September, either due to testing positive for Covid-19 or being a close contact.

Roughly the same percentage of young people who said they had lost school friends as a result of the pandemic and associated limitations on their movements said they had gained new friends as a result.

Overall, 48% of young people surveyed said they never felt scared, but many admitted to feelings of loneliness, worry and unhappiness.

The children were from schools in 14 counties. Most were "happy" and "hopeful" about the future, despite challenges in recent times encapsulated in findings such as the 83% of respondents who felt the pandemic had some negative impact on their learning, and the 14% of children who said they got no help whatsoever with their online studies at home throughout.

Dr Muldoon said: "The survey has thrown up some interesting and in some cases, worrying insights, particularly in relation to some of the children’s comments. With just under half of children surveyed saying the pandemic had changed their lives ‘a lot’, it is clear that there is more work to be done to fully understand the true impact of the past two years on our children and young people."