Here's what you may have missed over the Bank Holiday weekend

A vigil at Leinster House Dublin to honour the memory of two men, Aidan Moffitt 41, and Michael Snee 58,who were killed in Sligo last week. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Tue, 19 Apr, 2022 - 11:30
Steve Neville

As many return to work after three or even four days off over the Easter Bank Holiday, people will be logging back into the news cycle.

Here are some of the major events you may have missed over the weekend.

Sligo Killings 

Across the weekend, thousands attended vigils in memory of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee who were killed in Sligo last week.

Many of the gatherings were organised by local LGBTQ+ groups.

The funerals of both men took place on Monday, with mourners at Mr Moffitt's funeral hearing he was a character who lived his life to the full, always putting his family and friends before his own needs.

Those in attendance at Mr Snee's funeral heard that the "horror" of the 58-year-old's death should not be allowed to define his "beautiful life" as he was remembered as a "gentle, sensitive, caring, compassionate" person.

Ciarán O'Driscoll: Homophobia did not end in 2015
 

Teacher Conferences

On Monday, INTO president Joe McKeown said that proper pay increases will be pursued by the union for teachers.

He said the “serious erosion” of teachers' standard of living due to rising inflation “has to be addressed urgently by the Government if industrial harmony is to continue” The teaching union conferences will take place across the country this week.

The Lost American 

A special report from the Irish Examiner saw the story of Thomas Stofiel, or The Lost American, published.

It tells the story of an American who was once wanted by the FBI and how he ended his days as a resident in a Tralee direct provision centre.

Part I: Running from the end of the world

Thomas Stofiel arrived in Kerry in 2019, but how did her get there?

The story of how this mysterious mountain man from America ended up in a remote valley in Tralee began more than three years earlier, 4,500 miles away on a Native American reservation in Oregon, USA.

The Lost American Part I: Running from the end of the world

Part II: A lonely mountain

When Thomas arrived in Kerry, he lived at Atlas House in Tralee. We speak to people who knew him in Ireland and learn how he died.

The Lost American Part II: A lonely mountain

The series is available on podcast, with Episode 1 available here and Episode 2 available here - or wherever you get your podcasts.

Ukraine 

On Saturday, Russian attacks resumed on Kyiv and western Ukraine, with Moscow threatening to mount renewed missile attacks on the capital.

It came as Russia announced it had cleared the entire urban area of Mariupol, a city that had much devastation since the invasion began.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that peace talks would be scrapped if the city’s remaining defenders were killed.

Yesterday, Russia stepped-up assaults along a front of more than 300 miles, focused on the Donbas regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. Mr Zelenskyy said in a video address that a “significant part of the entire Russian army is now concentrated on this offensive”.

In western Ukraine near the Polish border, at least seven people were reported killed on Monday in missile strikes on Lviv.

Joseph Stiglitz: Russia's war highlights fallacy of relying on markets for progress

GAA 

The opening weekend of the hurling championship saw plenty of action with Limerick and Waterford start their campaigns with wins.

The All-Ireland champions had too much firepower for Cork as they outworked and out hurled the Rebels as the Déise dug deep to see off Tipperary.

Cork's Ciarán Joyce tries to get a grip on Declan Hannon of Limerick. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane
Cork's Ciarán Joyce tries to get a grip on Declan Hannon of Limerick. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Anthony Daly's Hurling Show dissected Limerick's defeat of Cork and reviewed all of the weekend's action.

Meanwhile, Cork were crowned Munster intermediate camogie champions at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday after seeing off rivals Kerry.

Weekend Talking points: Tipp down but not out and why Donal Óg was right about the Dubs
 

Weekend columnists

Daniel McConnell : ‘Bambi Bacik’ struggling to cope with Labour leadership role

Mick Clifford: Health system reform will take a lot more than energy and ideas

Childless? Childfree? Both carry their own kind of stigma



Fergus Finlay
