Here's what you may have missed over the Bank Holiday weekend

As many return to work after three or even four days off over the Easter Bank Holiday, people will be logging back into the news cycle.

Here are some of the major events you may have missed over the weekend.

Sligo Killings

Across the weekend, thousands attended vigils in memory of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee who were killed in Sligo last week.

Many of the gatherings were organised by local LGBTQ+ groups.

The funerals of both men took place on Monday, with mourners at Mr Moffitt's funeral hearing he was a character who lived his life to the full, always putting his family and friends before his own needs.

Those in attendance at Mr Snee's funeral heard that the "horror" of the 58-year-old's death should not be allowed to define his "beautiful life" as he was remembered as a "gentle, sensitive, caring, compassionate" person.

Teacher Conferences

On Monday, INTO president Joe McKeown said that proper pay increases will be pursued by the union for teachers.

He said the “serious erosion” of teachers' standard of living due to rising inflation “has to be addressed urgently by the Government if industrial harmony is to continue” The teaching union conferences will take place across the country this week.

The Lost American

A special report from the Irish Examiner saw the story of Thomas Stofiel, or The Lost American, published.

It tells the story of an American who was once wanted by the FBI and how he ended his days as a resident in a Tralee direct provision centre.

Part I: Running from the end of the world

Thomas Stofiel arrived in Kerry in 2019, but how did her get there?

The story of how this mysterious mountain man from America ended up in a remote valley in Tralee began more than three years earlier, 4,500 miles away on a Native American reservation in Oregon, USA.

When Thomas arrived in Kerry, he lived at Atlas House in Tralee. We speak to people who knew him in Ireland and learn how he died.

The series is available on podcast, with Episode 1 available here and Episode 2 available here - or wherever you get your podcasts.

Ukraine

On Saturday, Russian attacks resumed on Kyiv and western Ukraine, with Moscow threatening to mount renewed missile attacks on the capital.

It came as Russia announced it had cleared the entire urban area of Mariupol, a city that had much devastation since the invasion began.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that peace talks would be scrapped if the city’s remaining defenders were killed.

Yesterday, Russia stepped-up assaults along a front of more than 300 miles, focused on the Donbas regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. Mr Zelenskyy said in a video address that a “significant part of the entire Russian army is now concentrated on this offensive”.

In western Ukraine near the Polish border, at least seven people were reported killed on Monday in missile strikes on Lviv.

GAA

The opening weekend of the hurling championship saw plenty of action with Limerick and Waterford start their campaigns with wins.

The All-Ireland champions had too much firepower for Cork as they outworked and out hurled the Rebels as the Déise dug deep to see off Tipperary.

Cork's Ciarán Joyce tries to get a grip on Declan Hannon of Limerick. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Anthony Daly's Hurling Show dissected Limerick's defeat of Cork and reviewed all of the weekend's action.

Meanwhile, Cork were crowned Munster intermediate camogie champions at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday after seeing off rivals Kerry.

Weekend columnists

