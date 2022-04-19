Gardaí appeal for help in locating boy, 12, missing from Dublin 

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 12-year-old boy missing from Dublin.

Immanuel Pome has been missing from the Cabra area since Monday, April 18.

Immanuel is described as being approximately 5'2" with a thin build. He has brown eyes and black hair.

When last seen, Immanuel was wearing a grey Champion jumper with a black and white stripe over the chest, black tracksuit bottoms and white Nike runners.

Anyone with information on Immanuel's whereabouts is asked to make contact with Gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.