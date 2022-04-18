Motorcyclist, 20s, killed in Donegal crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash between a motorcycle and a car in Donegal this evening.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the accident which happened on the R231 at Killinangle More, Rossnowlagh, County Donegal shortly before 5pm.

The motorcyclist, a man in his late 20s, was treated by medical personnel at the scene, but was pronounced dead a short time later. The occupants of the car were uninjured.

The body of the man has since been removed to Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course. A report on the matter has been sent to the coroner.

Gardaí say the road at the crash site will remain closed overnight, with local traffic diversions put in place.

A examination of the scene by members of the garda technical bureau will take place on Tuesday morning.

Investigating gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to come forward. In particular, they wish to speak with any road users who may have video footage, including dash cam, from around the time of the crash.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station 071 9858530 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.