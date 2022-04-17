Commercial flight numbers down 27% on 2019 levels

Commercial flights across Europe have come roaring back, but there is still a long to go before they soar to pre-pandemic levels, official data shows.

In an indication of what travellers can expect in the summer months, with airports across the continent struggling to cope with a sharp rise in demand as Europeans feel comfortable getting on planes after a prolonged hiatus, March data shows commercial flights in the EU increased by 156% compared with the same month last year.

However, there is still room for flight volumes to grow, findings from the European Commission’s data analysis wing show.

Even with the huge increase in flights compared to a year ago, it is still down 27% compared with March 2019, the year before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

Airports such as Dublin, Heathrow, and Manchester have struggled to cope with the influx of travellers in recent weeks, with staff who left during the Covid-19 pandemic still being replaced in areas such as security and retail.

After weeks of fury from passengers over hours-long wait times in security lines, Dublin Airport escaped the expected bottleneck over the Easter holiday weekend, with travellers reporting few problems in getting through to make their flights.

There were relatively few problems at Dublin Airport over the Easter holiday weekend. Picture: PA

Eurostat said that the number of commercial flights across the bloc in March was just over 389,000, compared with almost 152,000 in March 2021; over 296,000 in March 2020; and more than 530,000 in March 2019.

March 2020 was the first month when restrictions on movement across the world began as governments and public health officials grappled with how to contain Covid-19, while March 2021 saw the continent in the throes of a further wave of the disease.

The rise in commercial flights is also proving a worry to climate activists, who say little has been offered to combat the high emissions caused by aviation.

Aviation was responsible for just under 2.5% of total carbon emissions in 2018, according to various analyses. Emissions fell by one-third in 2020 from the 2019 level in the wake of the pandemic — the lowest level since 1997, according to data from the International Energy Agency.

Pleas among environmental scientists and campaigners for a reset in how people fly have yet to be tackled by world leaders, including Ireland, which notably excludes aviation and shipping from its targeted greenhouse gas reduction targets in its carbon budget cycles up to 2030.

Unforeseen events could also impact passengers flying from European airports.

Ferocious storms have occurred in the Iberian peninsula, with industrial unrest also occurring among Portuguese airport staff, while German and Polish airports have also reported similar worker shortages as Ireland and the UK.