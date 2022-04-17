Man critical following overnight assault in Dublin city centre

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for witnesses following an assault in the city centre which left a man in critical condition.

The assault happened in the early hours of Sunday morning, shortly after 2.30am, on D’Olier Street, near the junction with Fleet Street.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident and the injured man was treated for an apparent head injury.

He was removed to St James' Hospital where he is understood to be in a critical condition.

A forensic examination was carried out at the scene of the assault.

Following the incident, gardaí in Co Kildare arrested a man in his 30s in connection with the incident after the search of a house.

He is currently detained at Pearse Street Garda station under Section 3 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the area, particularly motorists who may have dashcam footage from the location at the time of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street garda station 01 6669000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.