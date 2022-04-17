Pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by car in Co Meath

Gardaí in Co Meath are appealing for witnesses as a pedestrian was left seriously injured was hit by after being hit by a car near Navan.
The incident happened at around 1.30am on R161 Trim Road near Balreask Cross just outside the town.
The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where he is understood to be in serious condition.
The driver of the car was uninjured in the crash.
The road remains closed this morning to allow for a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.
Gardaí in Navan are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, particularly motorists who may have dashcam footage to come forward.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station 046 9036100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.