Taoiseach: Entire country stands with LGBTQIA community following 'barbaric' Sligo killings

The entire country stands with the LGBTQIA community, the Taoiseach says.

The Taoiseach was speaking as vigils were planned across the country in the wake of the killings of Aidan Moffitt on Monday and Michael Snee on Tuesday night in Sligo.

Speaking in Galway on Thursday afternoon, Micheál Martin said that the entire country stood with both families of the men and the LGBTQIA community.

“I absolutely express my solidarity with the LGBTQIA community. It’s horrific what has happened.

“I’d like to send my deepest sympathies to the families of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee.

“It is barbaric what has happened, it’s beyond comprehension and it’s very, very sad for the families.

“The violence involved, as I say, is beyond our comprehension.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families.”

In the wake of the double tragedy, groups in Sligo and beyond have planned vigils in memory of the two men.

The Taoiseach said that the Government will do all it can to stamp out hate-motivated crimes and said that legislation will be brought by Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

“We will do everything we possibly can to stamp out hate crime, if that’s what this was in the name of, there may be other aspects to this.

“I want to pay tribute to the gardaí for their work, their continuing work against horrific crimes of this nature, for being there to protect our society, to make sure that those who commit such evil crimes are brought to justice and that’s work now that the gardaí have to continue.

“Broadly speaking, the Minister for Justice is bringing in legislation around hate crime more generally.

“But this has I think left people horrified around the country.

“And I think the entire country are in solidarity with the people of Sligo and the entire LGBTQI community.”