Irish churchgoers raise €3.25 million for Ukraine

Irish churchgoers raise €3.25 million for Ukraine
Parishes were asked to hold a special collection in aid of Ukraine (Alamy/PA)
Thu, 14 Apr, 2022 - 21:22
Dominic McGrath, PA

Catholic churchgoers in Ireland have raised €3.25 million for the people of Ukraine since the war began.

Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh and Archbishop Dermot Farrell of Dublin paid tribute to the generosity of parishioners.

Irish bishops had asked for a special collection in parishes across the island, in the wake of the Russian invasion.

The collection took place largely over the weekend of March 26-27.

It is also heartening that some parish communities have established direct links with Ukrainian parishes and local charitable projects to support refugees and those remaining in Ukraine

In a joint statement, the archbishops said: “Since the outbreak of this war, over seven million people have been displaced and nearly five million people have been forced to emigrate from Ukraine, becoming international refugees.

“As Christians, our Gospel imperative is to support the victims of this appalling humanitarian crisis, in the words of the Holy Thursday Liturgy, ‘where charity and love are found there is God’.

“The large funds raised by Irish parishes will be channelled to assist those who are suffering such devastation to their lives and livelihoods.

“Parishes across Ireland have responded with enormous generosity and compassion and we are most grateful for that.

“It is also heartening that some parish communities have established direct links with Ukrainian parishes and local charitable projects to support refugees and those remaining in Ukraine.

The proceeds of the collection will be sent to the international Catholic Church agency Caritas Internationalis.

More in this section

Taoiseach 'unaware' Trinity was offered €2m funding as part of Holohan secondment Taoiseach 'unaware' Trinity was offered €2m funding as part of Holohan secondment
Russian invasion of Ukraine Protest urges Irish Government to ban Russian ‘hate symbols’
Missing Kilkenny teen located safe and well Gardaí seek public's help in finding Dublin teen
UkraineIrelandChurchesPlace: Republic of IrelandPlace: UKPlace: Northern Ireland
Irish churchgoers raise €3.25 million for Ukraine

Taoiseach: Entire country stands with LGBTQIA community following 'barbaric' Sligo killings

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices