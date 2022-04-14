Significant number of secondary schools struggling to recruit teachers

A significant number of second-level schools have struggled to recruit teachers this year, as a new survey suggests more than half report having unfilled vacancies.

A Red-C survey, carried out on behalf of the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) last month, has found many second-level schools are struggling with teacher shortages.

The majority (85%) of principals said they experienced situations during the school year where no teacher applied for an advertised post.

A further 55% reported that they currently have unfilled vacancies.

Issues leading to teacher shortages cited by the surveyed principals include inadequate numbers of teachers graduating in certain subjects, the high cost of the two-year Professional Master of Education (PME) and the “decline in the attractiveness” of teaching.

ASTI President Eamon Dennehy said: “We are seeing the fruits of a short-sighted government decision to de-value the work of teachers. Teaching is not sufficiently attractive anymore largely due to demoralising unequal pay.”

“Ireland is fortunate to have a high performing education system, but we are at a critical point. The Government must act now to end unequal pay and address recruitment and retention difficulties in schools. You cannot value education if you do not value teachers.”

More than 2,500 teachers took part in the Red-C survey.

Poor wellbeing

More than a third of classroom teachers rated their wellbeing as poor. Less than a third (28%) rate their wellbeing as good or very good.

The right to disconnect from school e-communications after the school day was identified as the top priority for improving teacher wellbeing.

The ASTI will do everything in its power to end unequal pay scales for teachers who entered the profession after 2010, Mr Dennehy said.

This includes using part of the 1% salary increase for second-level teachers to restore the PME allowance which was abolished for new entrants to teaching in 2012.

“What this means is that the majority of second-level teachers will forgo some of their pay in order to reduce the pay gap experienced by those teachers on an inferior pay scale.”

“It is deplorable that ordinary teachers have to use their pay to rectify a reckless government decision that has left second-level schools unable to recruit teachers across a range of subjects.”