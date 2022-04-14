Teenage boy killed, two others injured in single-vehicle crash in Kilkenny

A teenager has died and two others have been taken to hospital following a crash in Kilkenny last night.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at Dowling in Piltown, Co Kilkenny at around 8pm last night.

One of the car's passengers, a teenage boy, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body was later taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford, where a post-mortem examination is to take place in due course.

Two of the car's other occupants, both males, were also taken to Waterford University Hospital for treatment. Their condition is not known.

The road was closed overnight, pending an examination of the scene by forensic collision investigators this morning.

Investigating gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

In particular, they wish to speak to any road users who may have video footage, including dashcam.

Anyone with information has been asked contact Thomastown Garda Station 056 7754150 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.