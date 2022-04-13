24 Covid deaths with 15 in nursing home outbreaks

Update shows the number of deaths linked to nursing homes during the pandemic stood at 2,407 on April 9 — up from 2,392 the week before.

Wed, 13 Apr, 2022 - 18:29
Niamh Griffin, Health Correspondent

A further 24 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, with the latest weekly update showing 15 deaths linked to nursing home outbreaks.

This now brings the death toll for the whole pandemic to 6,884 in Ireland, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre said.

This indicates that 35% of all Covid-19 deaths since March 2020 have been linked to outbreaks in nursing homes, by far the highest number of deaths linked to any setting.

Residential units, including disability centres, by comparison have seen 118 deaths since the start of the pandemic, accounting for 1.7% of the overall death toll.

Among the latest Covid deaths is one person aged under 25, bringing the number of deaths in this age-bracket during the whole pandemic to 11.

Another healthcare worker died in that week, bringing the pandemic death toll for health staff now to 24.

However, the number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals dipped below one thousand on Wednesday for the first time since mid-March, dropping to 933, including 58 in ICUs.

A further 2,098 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed using PCR tests and 2,630 people registered a positive result using antigen tests.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization's director-general said the world was now seeing the lowest number of Covid-19 deaths in two years.

Addressing the WHO emergency committee on Covid-19, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the unpredictable behaviour of the virus and “insufficient national responses” is contributing to the pandemic continuing.

Covid-19: 4,728 cases confirmed as ICU numbers rise to 58

