Kinahan bosses ‘can run but can’t hide’

- Sweeping financial sanctions by US authorities freezing US accounts linked to cartel leaders and criminalising those who do business with seven named people and four companies;
- A US government reward of up to $5m each for the arrest of cartel founder Christopher Kinahan, boss Daniel Kinahan, and brother Christopher Jr or for information that will disrupt cartel activities;
- KOCG is now added to a list of top criminal threats to US national security, joining the Italian mafia and ultra-violent Mexican cartels;
- A European arrest warrant, for murder, for the most senior cartel leader to date, McGovern, described by US documents as Daniel Kinahan’s “adviser and close confidant” through which all dealings with Kinahan must go;
- 79 members and associates of the KOCG have been locked up in Ireland, including 12 for murder and 22 for attempted murder.