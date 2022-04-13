Pig farmers to get second financial boost 

Ireland's pig farmers are in line for another financial boost with a package worth up to €16m being brought before Cabinet for approval.

Wed, 13 Apr, 2022 - 09:23
Aoife Moore Political Correspondent

A package to support Ireland's embattled pig and horticulture farming sector is being brought to Cabinet for approval this morning.

The Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has brought the funding, worth up to €16m, to support the country’s pig farmers as well as horticulture and vegetable growers.

The package for pig farmers will pay out a maximum of €70,000 per farmer.

This is the second such boost to support the pig sector in the past eight weeks. In February, Mr McConalogue brought forward a €7m package that paid out up to €20,000 per farmer.

The highly productive sector, which has only 300 farmers but generates an output of close to €1bn, has been suffering serious financial losses in recent months.

Prices for inputs such as feed and energy have skyrocketed coinciding with a drop in the price received for pigs from the market.

As part of the same package, Mr McConalogue is seeking to deliver €3m to support horticulture and vegetable growers, high wire growers (cucumber, tomatoes, etc), as well as field vegetables, mushroom, and apple growers will also be able to apply for the support.

