Man, 60s, killed in single-vehicle collision in Wexford

A man died following a single-vehicle collision earlier today.

The incident occurred at around 10.35am at Curracloe in Co Wexford.

The man, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was taken to Wexford General Hospital where he later passed away. He was aged in his 60s.

A post-mortem will be carried out at a later date.

The road through Curracloe Village is currently closed to allow Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Curracloe Village area between 10.15am and 10.35am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.