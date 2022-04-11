Man, 60s, killed in single-vehicle collision in Wexford

Man, 60s, killed in single-vehicle collision in Wexford

The road through Curracloe Village is currently closed to allow Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the scene.

Mon, 11 Apr, 2022 - 15:46
Michelle McGlynn

A man died following a single-vehicle collision earlier today.

The incident occurred at around 10.35am at Curracloe in Co Wexford.

The man, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was taken to Wexford General Hospital where he later passed away. He was aged in his 60s.

A post-mortem will be carried out at a later date.

The road through Curracloe Village is currently closed to allow Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Curracloe Village area between 10.15am and 10.35am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Leo Varadkar and Boy George condemn homophobic attack on man in Dublin city Leo Varadkar and Boy George condemn homophobic attack on man in Dublin city
AGSI calls for face-to-face training for gardaí responding to domestic violence reports AGSI calls for face-to-face training for gardaí responding to domestic violence reports
Fuel prices 'Our livelihoods are gone'- Truckers at Dublin Port refuse to move despite threat of losing licences
<p>As of 8am, there are 1,081 Covid patients in hospitals around the country. Of these, 55 are in intensive care.</p>

Covid-19: Over 12,000 cases reported in three days and 1,081 in hospital

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices