Covid-19: Over 12,000 cases reported in three days and 1,081 in hospital

Over the course of the weekend, 8,444 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) was notified of 2,756 PCR-confirmed cases on Saturday. The previous day, 2,521 people registered positive antigen test resulted through the HSE portal.
On Sunday, there were 1,442 PCR-confirmed cases while 1,725 positive antigens tests were registered on the online portal on Saturday.
Today, there have been 1,715 Covid cases confirmed through PCR tests and a further 2,049 people registered their positive antigen test results on Sunday.
As of 8am, there are 1,081 Covid patients in hospitals around the country. Of these, 55 are in intensive care.