Commuters warned of delays as protesting hauliers plan to bring 'complete lockdown' to Dublin

Commuters in Dublin are being warned to expect widespread delays this morning as protesting truckers block some of the main routes into the city.

Hauliers and truckers are planning to being "complete lockdown" to the capital today as part of a protests over rising fuel prices.

People of Ireland Against Fuel Prices, formerly known as Irish Truckers and Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices group, have warned that they are prepared to continue protesting all week.

The group held two larger-scale protests in the capital in the run up to Christmas, leading to significant delays.

Members have been gathering at the M1 Lusk Services Applegreen Southbound, the M4 Kinnegad Plaza and the M7 Toughers Naas and a number of other arterial roadways since about 3am.

The group are also planning to meet for a pedestrians protest at the GPO on O'Connell Street at 9am.

"Dublin will be in complete lockdown and for as long as it takes until our demands are agreed upon by Government!” the group said in a Facebook post.

“We are a group of truck companies struggling to stay afloat and have come together, along with farmers, bus companies, taxis and the general public to protest as the price of being in business and the cost of living is not affordable."

“How are people to get to school or work? How are the elderly and disadvantaged supposed to pay for these increases?"

They are also calling for price caps on petrol, diesel and home heating fuel and the scrapping of the carbon tax.

The group, which is not affiliated with the Irish Road Haulage Association (IHRA), said some people were now in the "atrocious" position of having to to choose between food, heat and transportation.

“Our parents, grandparents and great-grandparents did not work hard all their lives and pay tax for us to live in poverty," the group said.

"It's 2022 in a first world country, we can and need to do better."

Those behind the protest said today's events will be peaceful, and apologised in advance for inconvenience caused by their demonstrations.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said they are aware of the protest, and that an “appropriate and proportionate” plan has been put in place to monitor it.