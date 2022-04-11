College drop-out rates continue to decline as just 9% of students do not progress beyond first year

The rate of third-level students dropping out after just one year of their course has fallen again.

New data from the Higher Education Authority (HEA) shows that just 9% of students do not progress beyond first year, down from 12% a year ago.

The trend has continued downward in the last decade, when 16% of students did not carry on beyond their first year.

First year students in 2019/20 were the first to be impacted by Covid-19 during the academic year, however, the HEA has said it will require more years of data before it can fully understand how the pandemic has impacted progression rates in higher institutions.

The area that saw the largest non-progression rate is services (including hair and beauty, hospitality, defence, or hygeine), where 16% of students do not carry on beyond first year, although, services also saw the biggest improvement as its non-progression rate stood at 22% in 2018/19.

Non-progression rates are also high in information and communication technology (15%) and engineering, manufacturing and construction (13%).

Education has the lowest non-progression rate, with only 3% of students not progressing past first year.

Males have a higher non-progression rate than females, at 11% for men and 7% for women, however, when comparing like for like students of different genders, the progression gap reduces.

Mature students

Mature students have a higher than average non-progression rate in Level 8 courses, but a lower rate of non-progression in Level 6 courses. At Level 7, there’s no difference amongst the different age groups.

Students entering Level 8 courses through the DARE and HEAR schemes have slightly better than average non-progression rates, but students entering from other “non-traditional” routes rather than with Leaving Certificate points tend to have higher than average rates of non-progression cross all levels.

There was an increase in non-progression rates for international students, rising from 11% to 13% of students not progressing past first year.

The HEA data shows that non-progression rates are highest amongst disadvantaged students, at 12%, compared to affluent students who have a non-progression rate of only 7%.

First year entrants with lower Leaving Certificate points have much higher-than-average non-progression rates, particularly at Levels 6 and 7; by contrast, students entering Level 8 courses with high points have the lowest non-progression rates, as low as 3% for 2019/20 entrants.

Points advantage

Those with less than 200 points have a predicted non-progression rate of 25%, compared to just 4% for those with over 500 points.

While the overall non-progression rate improved in 2019/20, the non-progression rates for new entrants at Level 6 and 7 is at least double that for entrants to Level 8 courses (16% and 18% at Levels 6 and 7 respectively, compared to 8% at Level 8).

Dr Alan Wall, CEO of the Higher Education Authority, said that progression rates have seen a constant improvement over the last four years across the Irish higher education system.

“Covid-19 appears to have had an impact on the 2019/20 progression rates, however, it is important to note that further analysis will be required in the subsequent years to fully understand the impact,” Mr Wall said.